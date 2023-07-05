Montgomery County deputies said they found a married couple's bodies decomposing at their home on Spindle Oaks Drive in Conroe, Texas.

Conroe couple whose bodies found after welfare check died in murder-suicide, authorities say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of a couple who was found in a Conroe-area home has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check in the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive.

At the time, deputies said the bodies were found in a "decomposing state."

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said that an investigation indicates this case was a murder-suicide.

The couple were identified as 74-year-old Ilias Karamanolis and 76-year-old Maria Paragios, with Paragios being the victim, the sheriff's office said.

Karamanolis and Paragios were both residents at the home on Spindle Oaks Drive.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.