Several Conroe ISD schools secure campuses amid manhunt for mass shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy police presence on FM 2090 and Crocket Martin prompted Conroe ISD schools to secure campuses Monday afternoon, according to the district.

This comes as the intense search for Francisco Oropesa enters day three. Oropesa is accused of killing his five neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, in San Jacinto County, about 45 miles north of Houston.

He has been on the run since Friday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said that a man who was possibly Oropesa was spotted in the area.

Deputies added that there is no confirmation that the man who matches the description of the wanted mass shooting suspect is Oropesa.

List of schools that have secured campuses

Caney Creek High School

Moorhead Junior High

Grangerland Intermediate

Milam Elementary

Hope Elementary

Creighton Elementary

The district sent a message to parents at about 2:54 p.m., saying that "all students and staff are safe within the buildings." The district also notified parents to expect dismissal delays.

"Due to continued law enforcement activity in the area, the CCHS dismissal has been delayed further. Moorhead JH, Grangerland Int., Milam Elementary, Hope Elementary, and Creighton Elementary should expect dismissal delays," the message to parents said. "We will update you as we know more."

