Search for San Jacinto County suspect accused of murdering neighbors enters 3rd day

ABC13 spoke to the principal of the school where one of the five victims, 3rd grader Daniel Enrique Lazo Guzman, attended. He said Monday was going to be a tough day for everyone.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The search to find the man accused of gunning down his neighbors in San Jacinto County is entering a third day. Authorities say Francisco Oropesa is still on the run and is considered extremely dangerous.

Oropesa is accused of shooting and killing five people, including a Northside Elementary student.

ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty spoke to Principal Pete Armstrong, who had tears in his eyes as he stopped at the growing memorial outside the school.

Armstrong said Monday was going to be a very tough day for all students and staff. There will be counselors on campus to help those struggling with the loss of their classmate, who was identified as 3rd grade student, Daniel Enrique Lazo Guzman.

Daniel Enrique was among the five people shot and killed over the weekend in an incident that investigators say was over a noise dispute between neighbors.

Oropesa is accused of opening fire on the family inside their San Jacinto County home next door after one of them asked the suspect to stop shooting his gun because a baby was trying to sleep.

This apparently angered the suspect, and that's when he allegedly opened fire. At least 10 people were inside the home at the time.

The other four victims were three women -- ages 21, 25 and 31 -- and an 18-year-old man. All were from Honduras.

An $80,000 reward is now being offered in the arrest of Oropesa.

The massive search is intensifying with more law enforcement joining in. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers spoke about what's to come.

"We had over 150 policemen on Sunday looking for the suspect. Today, it's well over 200, and more officers are coming in to help us find this suspect. It is my number one priority to find him, as it is everybody that's out here looking for him," Capers said.

Investigators found Oropesa's clothing and cellphone ditched in a wooded area over the weekend.

Police described him to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has a distinct tattoo of a woman on his arm.

If you see Oropesa, you are urged to call police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Sonia Guzman and Daniel Enrique. Family members tell ABC13 that they want to use that money to send the victims back to Honduras to be buried.

