Rep. Steve Toth said the district was supposed to contact other law enforcement agencies under an active shooter plan developed in the wake of Uvalde, but it wasn't followed.

'We have a plan in place': State lawmaker questions Conroe ISD's response to gun on campus

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A state lawmaker says Conroe ISD failed to respond appropriately when a gun was found at one of their schools on Thursday.

At about 9:20 a.m., the district received an anonymous tip through an app that a Grand Oaks High School student had a gun on campus.

According to a district spokesperson, Conroe ISD police confiscated the weapon "quickly" and took the student into custody.

However, Rep. Steve Toth, a Republican representing south Montgomery County, believes their response was a failure.

"Immediately. Immediately they are supposed to contact 911 to let law enforcement know, and that did not happen," he explained.

He said the district was supposed to contact other law enforcement agencies under an active shooter plan developed with Montgomery County officials, including the sheriff, in the wake of the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

"Uvalde happened because the school district did not have a plan in place. We have a plan in place. We have a school district that won't respect the plan, and that's the problem," Toth said.

A district spokesperson told ABC13 in a statement that their more than 80-person police force "was able to quickly secure the weapon and take the student into custody - removing the threat to others, so outside backup was not needed," adding that, "information was shared with local law enforcement agencies."

Eyewitness News asked when that information was shared and with what agencies. A district spokesperson said they would look into the matter on Monday.

"I can't tell you about my communications with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, but I can tell you that they were not notified when this went down," Toth said.