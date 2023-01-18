Conroe ISD votes to keep 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' in libraries after late-night debate

Board leaders didn't take a final vote on the coming-of-age novel, "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," until just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A book ban debate at Conroe ISD on Tuesday evening lasted well past midnight. The book in question will remain in high school libraries in the district -- for now.

Board leaders took a final vote on the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

After parents and other community members spoke, board members shared their feelings. Some said they read the young adult fiction novel before the late-night vote.

"I'm not telling a kid he can't read it. I'm saying, 'Go ask mom and dad first.' Or whoever it is," one board member said.

The board voted to remove the book from the curriculum, but will allow it to stay in circulation in high school libraries.

Board members will vote at a later time on revising its opt-in, opt-out policy that allows parents to decide what material is suitable for their child.

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" was published in 1999. It's a coming-of-age novel that deals with sex, drugs and alcohol.

A popular film based on the novel was released in 2012.