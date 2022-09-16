TxDOT launches app for Houston commuters to provide travel options

A new powerful app is dedicated to improving your commute whether you drive, bike or even walk. We're showing you how it can help you beat Houston traffic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Houston population growing at such a rapid rate, transportation officials from all across the area are hoping to put the power of travel in the hands of commuters with a new app that launched Friday.

It's called ConnectSmart, and it provides all transit options in the Houston area on one convenient platform, including routes whether you are traveling by car, bus, rail, bicycle, foot or carpool, and even transit ticketing.

The goal is to make Houston more connected and less congested.

It's the first transportation smartphone app designed for Houston that provides tons of travel options for daily commutes.

There are also a number of safety features officials hope will lower the city's fatality rate. At the event, a spokesperson said there were over 4,000 fatalities on Houston roadways in 2021.

The smartphone app was funded by federal highway grants. It also provides personalized suggestions to improve trips and encourage more transportation choices.

