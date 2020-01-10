abc13 plus alvin

Why downtown Alvin will be the place to be for this event in April

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Alvin Rotary Club is getting ready for one of its biggest fundraising events of the year. Frontier Day will kick off April 23 and run through April 25.

From scholarships to helping those in need, the club's mission is simple: helping the community they love, any way they can.

"Frontier Day is our largest fundraiser," said Scott Helpenstill with the Alvin Rotary Club. "It is by far the largest, citywide event that we do and it's held in downtown Alvin."

"It's morphed into a large fundraiser that our Rotary Club does just to raise money, give back to our community for scholarships, our coat program, all different types of programs that we do," said Helpenstill.

"My heart was definitely for giving back to the community," said the club's president Lisa Ecrums. "Anything that I can come up with in the aspect of making something better so we can draw people in."

From the carnival to an antique car show, there's so much going on during Frontier Day, including an opportunity to win a brand new truck this year. Proceeds go toward a variety of causes.

"I think that's one of the benefits of being in Rotary," said Ecrums.

Learn more about Frontier Day by clicking here.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsalvinabc13 plusabc13 plus alvin
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS ALVIN
Alvin students vie for a chance to serve a meal in space
Alvin Antique center offers acres of unique merchandise
Alvin ISD school honors local educator
Experience disc golf after dark in Alvin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
How to prepare for Friday's possible severe storms
Ramp thousands of Houston drivers use closes starting today
Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window
Baby caught on video flipping out of crib at Pearland daycare
High school student discovers new planet
Texas health officials warn of mercury-tainted skin cream from Mexico
Show More
Woman thrown from hood of car in Fort Bend Co.: Deputies
Jump start your weekend with FREE concert or workout class
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
Steering wheel may be to blame for Gulf Freeway crash
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
More TOP STORIES News