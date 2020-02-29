Spring Branch Memorial Library makes teeth brushing fun for everyone

abc13 plus memorial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Spring Branch Memorial Library is helping the community gain awareness by brushing and flossing their teeth.

Age did not matter in this class as kids and adults were both able to ask Dr. Hanna Park questions on how to take better care of their teeth.

"I'm super excited that they have this program here. I know that I don't even brush properly, so I want my kids to learn," said participant Lolide Llano. "I like how this program was hands on. The kids got to practice brushing their teeth and doing it properly."

Many of the students had the opportunity to play learning games and had dental story time with Dr. Park.

"We got to hang out and interact. I was happy to see that kids were not scared, and I was able to answer their questions," said pediatric dentist Hanna Park.

Related topics:
