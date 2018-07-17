ABC13 & YOU

Houston SPCA's all-new critter camp

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston SPCA's Critter Camp is for kids of all ages! (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Do your kids love animals? The Houston SPCA's Critter Camp may be just the place for them!

From learning about animal rescues and wildlife to exploring what it takes to become a veterinarian, this summer camp is all about animal care.

Every week-long camp this summer has a different theme. Over the past week, campers in grades 8-10 took part in Advanced Vet Camp and learned how to do exams on animals and veterinary suturing. Next week, campers in grades 3-4 will take part in Junior Pet Pals to learn all about responsible pet ownership.

This year, the Houston SPCA is moving Critter Camp its brand new Carruth Education Center, a 14,000 square foot facility. Campers have three interactions each day with animals at the shelter.

To view the Houston SPCA Critter Camp schedule and register, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsSPCAanimalsABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license
Amputee fitness trainer inspires others
Step into the world of Sherlock Holmes
Coffee with a cause: Non-profit coffee shop's life-changing mission
More ABC13 & You
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Houston man lists Picasso painting for sale on Nextdoor
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market unveils new schedule
Deputy competes in cute dance-off with young kid
Houston-area donut shop offers "Pay Your Age Day" today
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News