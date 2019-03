EMBED >More News Videos The Woodlands on national stage as it hosts Ironman championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A hotel in The Woodlands is working to make sure traveling won't ruin your fitness routine."My job is to run with the guests here along the waterway," explained Sandra Huskey with the Westin Hotel.Huskey gives guests directions and information about the area while working out with them."We want to stay within their normal fitness routine while they're traveling," Huskey said. "So, that's what they're all about."