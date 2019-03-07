HTX

Athletes prepare for Ironman North American Championship in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 3,300 athletes have already signed up to compete in the Ironman Triathlon next month in The Woodlands.

The event includes a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Woodlands, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run that finishes on Waterway Avenue.

"I think pretty much anybody can do it. Now, where we run into trouble is somebody that would be coming to me in January, who hasn't been running, hasn't been biking, hasn't been swimming, and said, 'I've signed up for the April Ironman,'" said triathlon coach Dana Lyons. "In general, with somebody new, I say, 'Let's get on a two or three years plan.'"

This will be the ninth year the event will be held in The Woodlands.

The triathlon is also the North American Championship, which means 80 people who compete will be eligible for the World Championship in Hawaii.

"Honestly, it's one mile at a time," explained athlete T.J. Fry. "In fact, I've broken down before thinking about how much I have left early in a race."

For more information on taking part in the Ironman North American Championship on April 27, you can vist the Ironman website.

