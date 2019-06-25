Houston CultureMap

Arcade and cider paradise set to open in EaDo

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dallas-based Bishop Cidercade is coming to EaDo, the company announced.

Co-founder Joel Malone tells CultureMap in an email that the new facility will be located at 2339 Commerce St. and is scheduled to open sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019. At 18,000 square feet, it dwarfs the original Dallas location's 6,500.

"EaDo is in a period of transition, and we really like the vibe there," Malone writes. "It allows us to play a large part in the transition and really get engrained in the neighborhood."

Founded in 2014, Bishop Cider Co provided an outlet for Malone and his wife Laura's passion for hard cider. "We didn't care for most of the commercial ones that were available in the market, so we sought to make it ourselves and do it better," he explains.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
