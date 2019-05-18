SANTA FE SHOOTING: How school security has changed one year later

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A year after 10 were killed, Santa Fe ISD has made a number of security changes, and is eyeing even more.May 18 marks a year since the, a tragedy Santa Fe ISD police chief Walter Braun can't get over."Nothing can prepare you for the devastation in a school," Braun said.A year later, he's trying to make sure it doesn't happen again. "Pretty much haven't stopped," Braun said.In all, the district said it spent around $3 million on security improvements this past year.They added 20 full-time and part-time officers, as well as security assistants, 256 cameras, social media monitoring, panic alarms, and a facial recognition system.Even more is on the way. The district is adding an employee to monitor cameras, and an app for staff to signal trouble."There's always more that we would like to see and do, but we also have to consider the reasonableness of how much it costs," Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall said.In addition to security, the district has also learned from mistakes this year. Parents raised concerns over how the, comments by security staff, and the"Yes, if I could've recreated that, and had my perfect colors in there, or design," Wall explained, "I would've definitely done that."School leaders said they'll continue to evaluate measures well beyond the year mark to try and keep another tragedy from ever happening again."If evil wants to do evil, it's going to happen," Braun said. "You can take measures to mitigate it, and to prepare for it, but I don't know anybody who can truthfully tell you, you could totally prevent it."