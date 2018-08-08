COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Memorial at Santa Fe HS to be dismantled, district to build permanent tribute

The memorial to the Santa Fe High School shooting victims is being removed.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly three months after a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School, a temporary memorial installed in honor of the victims is slowly being removed.

Flowers and notes were left outside the school right after the May 18 shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 more.

After the shooting, a man from Chicago placed 10 crosses with red hearts at the site. The crosses bear the name of the eight students and two teachers who died.

10 white crosses honors victims of Santa Fe high School shooting



Balloons, flowers, teddy bears and other mementos also surrounded the area.

On Wednesday, only a few items remained. Families have been told to take home what was left for the victims.

A group of parents was there to support the families as they took down the tribute.

The district is planning a permanent memorial for the campus.
Related Topics:
community-eventsSanta Fe High School shootingmemorialSanta Fe
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
