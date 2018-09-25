EDUCATION

'It's a roller coaster:' Santa Fe HS parents react to new changes after deadly shooting

Some parents feel changes at Santa Fe HS may trigger flashbacks for students

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents at Santa Fe High School believe that some of the changes made after the mass shooting that killed 10 people are triggering flashbacks for victims.

Deedra Van Ness, a Sante Fe HS parent, says she knows the pain all too well.

"Its been a roller coaster," Ness said.

Her daughter was in the art room when Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire killing 10 and wounding 13 others. She survived the attack, but returning to school wasn't easy.

"I started crying. It was quite shocking," Ness explained.

Ness said her daughter had to go through emotional counseling at the school.

"These counselors were specifically brought in to help children,' Ness said.

The district blocked the rooms where the shooting took place and put counselors nearby.

The district said that if students felt uncomfortable, counselors were able to meet in other parts of the building.

"I'm disappointed," Ness said. "I think it was a poor decision, but I'm also thankful they are giving them an alternative."

The students also have to walk down a hallway which features cream tiles with red tiles between then, and some parents are worried about the choice of having red tile in the hallway.

"I think that could easily trigger some children back to that day that were actually in the hallway at that time," Ness said.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, the district spokesperson responded to backlash:

"The flooring was added prior to the start of school. Due to product availability and time constraints, the manufacturer selected butter for the floor color and rust for the accent color."

Instead of remaining angry, Ness said that she's going to continue to look at the positives.

"How can we make our children comfortable enough to walk down this hallway to get the help they need?" Ness said.

As of last week, the district said more than 330 students and nearly 20 adults have met with counselors.

SEE MORE: Santa Fe High School student arrested for threatening teacher

Student arrested for threatening teacher at Santa Fe High School

Related Topics:
educationSanta Fe High School shootinghigh schoolschool safetystudent safetySanta Fe
