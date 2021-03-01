Houston's Comicpalooza announces in-person 2021 conference this May

Temperature scan upon entry, 100.4 or above will not be allowed entry

Face coverings (face coverings with vents and gaiters are not allowed)

Social distancing

Health survey

HOUSTON, Texas -- Last year, like so many beloved local events, Houston's version of Comic-Con, Comicpalooza, was forced to cancel for the first time since its inception in 2008 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The festival was expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees and more than 600 merchants and has drawn names such as Games of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Marvel's Anthony Mackie.But, comic fans and cosplayers, unite! Comicpalooza, the event that celebrates all things pop culture has announced a heroic return on Facebook. The comic/culture romp runs May 22-23 this year - in-person, in open defiance to the pandemic.For safety concerns, Comicpalooza promises these basic safety protocols, according to the website: