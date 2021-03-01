Houston's Comicpalooza announces in-person 2021 conference this May

The festival was expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees and more than 600 merchants and has drawn names such as Games of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Marvel's Anthony Mackie.
But, comic fans and cosplayers, unite! Comicpalooza, the event that celebrates all things pop culture has announced a heroic return on Facebook. The comic/culture romp runs May 22-23 this year - in-person, in open defiance to the pandemic.
For safety concerns, Comicpalooza promises these basic safety protocols, according to the website:
- Temperature scan upon entry, 100.4 or above will not be allowed entry
- Face coverings (face coverings with vents and gaiters are not allowed)
- Social distancing
- Health survey
To read the rest of this story and get more information about the 2021 conference, including ticket prices, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
