College Football Playoff National Championship weekend safety to be addressed by city leaders today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city leaders on Thursday will lay out their plan to make sure the College Football Playoff National Championship weekend is a safe one.

Mayor John Whitmire, along with HPD Chief Troy Finner, HFD Chief Samuel Peña, and other city leaders, will discuss safety and security for not only Monday's game but the weekend of events in the city.

You can stream the live event scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Thursday in the video player above.

Playoff Fan Central at the George R. Brown Convention Center runs Friday through Sunday.

There are also free concerts at Shell Energy Stadium starting Friday.

Latto, Jack Harlow, Megan Moroney, Jake Owens, and Jon Pardi are some of the artists set to perform.

Here are this weekend's activities that lead up to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday in Houston's NRG Stadium.

