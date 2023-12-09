Ticket prices soar just 1 month before Houston hosts CFP title game at NRG

The CFP host committee director told Eyewitness Sports that each school taking part in the CFP championship at NRG Stadium will receive 20,000 to 25,000 tickets to distribute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Football has a two-minute warning. This is Houston's one-month warning.

Exactly one month from Friday, Space City will host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship inside NRG Stadium.

"The interest has absolutely spiked this week," Zac Emmons, director of marketing and communications for the Houston College Football Playoff National Championship Host Committee, told ABC13. "It's been a lot of fun. There's a lot of conversations. We've had inquiries about tickets, suites, and sponsorships."

It was announced Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama were selected for the four-team College Football Playoff on Sunday. The winners will meet Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium.

As our city helps determine the best team this season, we could also see two of the best programs of all-time. On the list of most victories all-time, Michigan ranks No. 1, Alabama is No. 2, and Texas is No. 4.

"You have four of the biggest, most-passionate fan bases in the country," Emmons said of the four teams with a chance to make it to Houston for the CFP title game. "The way college football is structured, there's no way we could've gone wrong. But this is, in a lot of ways, almost a dream scenario with the four schools you have in there. It's four of the greatest programs in college football."

Currently, the least-expensive ticket to the title game available on VividSeats.com is more than $1,300.

Organizers of the College Football Playoff National Championship game announced the weekend of festivities that fans can look forward to in January.

According to Emmons, each school taking part in the CFP championship will receive 20,000 to 25,000 tickets to distribute. While Alabama has won six national titles since 2009, the University of Texas hasn't won the championship since 2005. Michigan last claimed a national title in 1997. Washington hasn't won the crown since 1991.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity maybe for them," Emmons said of the possibility of having Michigan, Texas, or Washington play for the title. "The passion, energy, the excitement is through the roof. Our focus as a host committee is making sure the game is executed at a really high-level, and that everybody in the city of Houston knows they have an opportunity to be part of the event even if they can't go to the game."

Playoff Fan Central at the George R. Brown Convention Center is totally free and will be held on Jan. 5-7.

There's also a free concert series all-weekend at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans are even invited to take-in media day, also at GRB on Jan. 6 starting at 9 a.m.

