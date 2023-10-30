Bringing out the space heater? HFD gives tips on how to stay safe during upcoming cold months

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area could see temperatures in the upper 40s on Monday morning, but the wind chill will have it feeling even colder, according to ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith.

That's not cold enough to worry about wrapping pipes, driving on ice, or covering plants, but many of us will use our heaters for the first time in months.

"As the weather starts to cool, then we start seeing some of the (related) call types," Chief Samuel Pena of the Houston Fire Department said. "We want to encourage the proper use of space heaters."

A house fire ABC13 covered on Houston's northside in December, as well as one on the southside this February, was caused by space heaters, according to authorities.

The National Fire Protection Association said they account for 44 percent of home heating-related fires in the United States.

"It's important that the public understands there is a safety concern with the improper use of space heaters," Pena said.

HFD said those using space heaters should have a working smoke detector, not leave kids unattended around them, and keep themselves and combustible materials three feet away.

The department added that people with central heating systems should get them inspected by a qualified technician before the upcoming winter months.

