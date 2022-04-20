Rockets legend Clyde Drexler says unique Houston connections defined his career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two NCAA Final Fours. Ten NBA All-Star teams. One NBA title. One Olympic gold medal.Clyde "The Glide" Drexler, who was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2004, will also be initiated into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame this week, alongside former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens and WNBA pioneer Sheryl Swoopes.For Drexler, he said unique Houston connections defined each stage of his legendary career.He sat down with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce in a one-on-one interview ahead of his Houston Hall of Fame induction.