Canton, Ohio storms cut Hall of Fame Game short between Houston Texans, Chicago Bears

The Houston Texans face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their next preseason game on Friday, Aug. 9, on ABC13.

CANTON, Ohio (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans' stars weren't on the field Thursday for the NFL's first matchup since the Super Bowl 172 days ago, but the Hall of Fame Game set the tone for the competition in store in the AFC South champion's preseason.

ABC13 aired NFL on ESPN's coverage of Houston's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, and while C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs didn't play a snap, the Texans' roster was showcased. The game reached 3 minutes left in the third quarter before storms delayed and eventually terminated the contest.

With the game called, Houston fell to the Bears, 21-17.

Davis Mills and Case Keenum each threw touchdowns, and Xavier Hutchinson showed Texans fans he's more than capable of being part of the conversation in Houston's top-flight wide receiver corps. Hutchinson caught five receptions for 56 yards.

Much of the on-field talk was about the new kickoff rules, which drew a couple of flags for players on the kicking team leaving early. It'll get some getting used to.

So, what's next for the Texans? An enshrinement, of course. Here's what ABC13 is looking at.

When will the Pro Football Hall of Fame induct Andre Johnson? Who's going in with him?

Johnson - a seven-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro wide receiver - officially received the nod several days before Super Bowl LVIII.

The Hall of Fame will also add Bears greats Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, and Julius Peppers; Colts great Dwight Freeney; 49ers star Patrick Willis; and Randy Gradisher.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 enshrinement begins at noon CT on ESPN and NFL Network.

Johnson, a Miami Hurricanes alum, is the first homegrown Houston Texans player to be inducted.

What's next for the Texans?

Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the NFL exhibition Hall of Fame on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. AP Photo/David Richard

The team plans to stick in Ohio a little longer.

The Texans next face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, Aug. 9, which will air on ABC13 at 6 p.m. CT.

The team said it will hold practices away from the Bayou City after the Hall of Fame Game and before the next preseason game.

According to the team, Huntington Valley, Ohio, outside of Cleveland, will host the Texans' Aug. 5-7 practices.

The Texans will host the New York Giants on Aug. 17 and the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 24. Both games kick off at noon CT and air on ABC13.

This won't be the first Texans-Bears game this season?

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

For those dead-set on these two teams facing off when it matters, you should circle Sunday, Sept. 15, on your calendar.

Yes, the Texans will face off with the Bears again a month and a half later in Week 2 at NRG Stadium. The game will again air in national primetime at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Ticket reseller Vivid Seats has tickets selling for as low as $151.

