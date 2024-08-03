Texans legend Andre Johnson delivers speech after induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (KTRK) -- Welcome to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Andre Johnson!

On Saturday, the 43-year-old Texans legend delivered his heartwarming enshrinement speech. Johnson showed gratitude in his speech to the Texans franchise and called Houston his second home.

"Today, Mom, you going to the Hall of Fame," Johnson gave a remarkable shoutout to his mom as well as other family members in Saturday's enshrinement speech.

"One of you guys will be standing here," he said after mentioning the current Texans team in his Hall of Fame speech.

Johnson became the first Houston Texans player to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was one of the seven former NFL players inducted into the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during the ceremony.

In the 2003 NFL Draft, he was selected as the third overall pick by the Texans. The former Texans wideout played 12 seasons with Houston. Johnson's notable NFL career accolades include a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and being 11th all-time in career receptions.

