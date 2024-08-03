Texans great Andre Johnson talks about the moment he realized he would be enshrined in Hall of Fame

"It doesn't feel real because your face is going to be there. And you're just gonna be there forever," Johnson spoke about the ultimate individual honor ahead of Saturday's Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CANTON, Ohio (KTRK) -- One more day to go until Andre Johnson is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Friday afternoon, Johnson shared his pride in the city of Houston, telling everyone that playing for Texans fans was the highlight of his Hall of Fame career.

It's taken six months for football's ultimate honor to sink in. Johnson spent Friday morning with dozens of Hall of Famers at the annual photo shoot. But he explained that feeling the excitement from fans at Thursday's autograph session was the moment he finally realized he had achieved football's ultimate honor.

On Friday night, Johnson and the rest of the class of 2024 were celebrated at the Gold Jacket Dinner, where No. 80 got to try on the iconic garment for the first time.

On Saturday, the official ceremony for Johnson's Hall of Fame bust will be held.

