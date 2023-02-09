25 kilograms of meth seized in east Harris County's Cloverleaf area, Texas DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are facing felony charges after 25 kilograms of meth were seized in east Harris County on Thursday, officials said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the drugs were confiscated in the Cloverleaf area.

Authorities said DPS agents with the Methamphetamine Initiative Group intercepted the drugs before they were about to be distributed.

Officials said felony charges would be coming to those suspects.

ABC13 requested additional information in this case and will update as more becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Texas couple charged with dealing fentanyl-laced pills to minors, causing 10 overdoses and 3 deaths

2 guilty in distributing 777 kilos of meth in Houston warehouse, US Attorney says

4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston

New Zealand police find 3.5 tons of cocaine worth $316M in Pacific Ocean