2 guilty in distributing 777 kilos of meth in Houston warehouse, US Attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston-area residents pleaded guilty to possessing to distribute 777 kilograms of meth, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced on Tuesday.Eduardo Figueroa Jr, 26, of Cleveland, and Cynara Lucia Sarmiento, 23, of Conroe, pleaded guilty to both counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, records show.According to Lowery, Figueroa hired Sarmiento as his assistant and tasked her with leasing a warehouse in Houston and forming Hive Logistics.On May 12, 2021, authorities searched the warehouse and found 777 kilograms of meth, 10 kilograms of cocaine, ledgers, two pistols, and five magazines.Investigators say the meth was inside metal barrels marked as "mango puree."As part of the plea, Figueroa admitted the meth was part of a larger shipment he had received, of which approximately 800 kilograms had already been delivered to several individuals.Sarmiento admitted to creating a ledger for the drugs and delivering them on at least one occasion with Figueroa. The estimated street value of the meth is $29 million, officials say.Sentencing has been set for June 1 before U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa in McAllen, Texas. Figueroa and Sarmiento each face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.Figueroa has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing, while Sarmiento was permitted to remain on bond.This case is part of an exportation and straw purchasing of firearms investigation from March 2021, in which where Figueroa was identified as a recruiter, investigators say.Figueroa also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to straw purchase five shotguns on Nov. 22, 2021.Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Alexis Garcia is prosecuting the case.