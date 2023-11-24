11-year-old frees himself from apartment fire in Clear Lake, HFD says

Two firefighters and the young boy were hospitalized but are doing OK, according to authorities.

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A brave 11-year-old managed to break through a window Friday morning after an apartment caught fire in the Clear Lake area.

Houston Fire Department officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Pineloch near Galveston Road near Webster.

Crews put out the fire coming from the first and second floor of the apartment building, HFD said.

Power reportedly shut off in the building, but crews were trying to get it back on.

At least four families were impacted by the fire, including 11-year-old Khy'air McWherter, who firefighters said happened to free himself of the building when he saw smoke.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital along with Khy'air, who had minor cuts after busting through an apartment window, officials said. They are all doing OK.

"I woke up, and I smelled something - it smelled like a candle. So I opened the door, and I saw a massive fire," Khy'air said. "Then I broke through the window, and someone came to help me get out of it."

WATCH: ABC13's interview with 11-year-old boy who freed himself from apartment fire

The Red Cross is trying to find shelter for all the families impacted.

It's unclear what started the fire, but police and arson investigators were on the scene looking into the cause.

