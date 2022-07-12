Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Eric Williams to retire

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- After 1 1/2 years in the role, Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Eric Williams will retire effective Jan. 31, 2023.
The CCISD board of trustees approved an agreement to Williams's voluntary retirement discussed in a closed session at a July 11 workshop meeting.
Williams stated he will embark on a short-term leave of absence starting July 12, planning a return to Virginia to "support a family member with a medical condition."
"Clear Creek ISD is an exemplary school district. I'm deeply grateful to the CCISD staff and all that they do day in and day out," Williams said. "I appreciate having had the opportunity to work in and lead a district that effectively empowers students to achieve, contribute and lead with integrity."
The CCISD board unanimously approved the nomination of Karen Engle as the interim district superintendent. Engle previously served as the assistant superintendent of secondary education and has over 20 years of experience in the district.
Williams came to CCISD from Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia near the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. He started the role Jan. 18, 2021, after former Superintendent Greg Williams retired the previous month.
Williams's nomination and selection process in November and December 2020 faced an intense deliberation process, according to board members at the time.
Parents from CCISD previously protested the selection of Williams on social media, citing dissatisfaction with a perceived use of critical race theory in schools and insufficient planning for a return to in-person school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
