Clear Creek ISD board to decide on tax rate election, $302M bond

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- Clear Creek ISD's board is set to consider two items at its Aug. 21 meeting, each of which could bring millions of dollars to the district in the coming years.

The gist

In the face of a budget shortfall and aging facilities, CCISD's board will vote on whether to put a bond-which documents show could total $302 million-and a voter-approval tax rate election, or VATRE, on November's ballot.

The meeting on Aug. 21 is the final day a board can call for an election in November and follows months of CCISD officials campaigning and informing constituents about the district's financial struggles and why it needs additional revenue.

If the board moves forward with each item on Aug. 21, voters will have the final say on each in November.

The cost

The final numbers for both items are subject to change ahead of the Aug. 21 meeting, but district officials have long projected a budget shortfall of $17.4 million, which is the same amount the VATRE is expected to bring in.

Meanwhile, the bond, which will go to a litany of technology and facility updates, is expected to come in at $302 million.

That final bond total could change but it would mean some heavy lifting for the administrative side of the district due to requirements and deadlines, Chief Communications Officer Elaina Polsen said in an email.

Due to compressed tax rates tied to a bill passed by the state earlier in the summer, Senate Bill 2, taxpayers this upcoming year are expected to save hundreds of dollars on average on their bills.

For CCISD taxpayers, the bond would not add any cost, but the VATRE-if approved-would see the average owner of a $350,000 home that increased in value by 10% save $80 less on their tax bill-decreasing savings from $750 to $670, according to district documents.

What's next

CCISD's board will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the CCISD Education Center at 2425 E. Main St., League City.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.