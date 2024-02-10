2 Wyoming teens wanted over alleged threat against League City schools, police say

League City and Amarillo police departments said two runaway teens from Lander, Wyoming, are connected to the alleged threat.

Multiple Texas police departments were informed of two Wyoming teens who may have made threats to attack a League City preschool, authorities said.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The League City Police Department said it's aware of an alleged threat directed at an unspecified school in town but added that there were no "actionable threats" to preschools or other campuses.

LCPD disclosed information about the alleged threat on Friday after other Texas police departments received similar details tying it to two runaway teenagers from Lander, Wyoming.

League City and Amarillo police departments urged the public to look out for Otis Edlund and Quintin Wyrick, both 16, who may be driving a 1969 white Chevrolet Chevelle with Wyoming registration. They say they stole guns and the car from a home in Lander and then fled.

Amarillo police sent out a news release at 11:25 a.m. Friday about "a community threat resulting from information from Wyoming" and that the threat involved "wanted subjects (that) could possibly be traveling from Wyoming to League City, Texas."

Amarillo authorities said they found no direct threat to the Texas Panhandle city.

Neither police department specified why the Galveston County town of 112,000 was the alleged threat's destination. League City police said they have yet to find a connection.

Still, LCPD assured the public it was doing its due diligence regardless of whether the threat was real.

"Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to locate the juvenile suspects," League City police wrote in a statement. "LCPD has also been working closely with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies are School Liaison Officers for the Clear Creek Independent School District. LCPD will continue to work with other agencies in tracking down these juveniles throughout the weekend to ensure the safety of students in schools in League City as the new week approaches."

