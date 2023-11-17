Crews hosing down building that caught fire in Houston's Montrose area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire crews are working to put out a fire at a Montrose-area building Friday Morning.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

ABC13 cameras captured firefighters hosing down the building along Kipling at Hazard Street at about 9 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt at this time or what may have caused the fire.

One neighbor reported hearing loud burning sounds and seeing sparks on what she described as electricity wires, though Houston fire officials have not confirmed what happened.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more information.