'It was like a mad dash:' Clear Creek ISD senior set to graduate following fight to finish

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a busy week for one Clear Creek ISD senior who had to make up more than two months of assignments ahead of graduation.
Logan Ward was fighting a life-threatening condition that took him out of school for weeks earlier this year. He nearly died three times and had open-heart surgery. Ward was unexpectedly unenrolled from Clear Falls High School while recovering from open-heart surgery.
"We didn't just expect them to hand him his diploma," said Tamara Evans, Ward's mom.
Evans says she knew her son needed to earn it.
ABC13 spoke to them on Tuesday when they were begging the school to let him make up the work remotely since he's been in Arizona getting treatment.
The school gave Ward a Thursday deadline.
"It was like a mad dash to get all of his assignments done. He had over two months of assignments to get completed," said Evans.
Ward spent weeks at the hospital fighting for his life after a clot was found blocking a pulmonary artery.
"My life basically flashed before my eyes," said Ward.
He was committed to getting on a plane to Houston and walking the graduation stage Saturday night.
The Thursday deadline came, and Ward was able to get it all done.
"Just relief and happiness. I was kind of like, I'm done. I finished everything and said I'm done! I'm going to graduate," said Ward.
Saturday evening, he'll put on his cap and gown alongside his friends and classmates, proud to have gotten to the finish line.
"Just total relief that I finished high school. So I can get on with my life and start a new chapter. Cause I'm really excited about that," said Ward.
Ward and his mom are grateful for everyone who played a role in pushing for answers and getting him the opportunity to finish his assignments and graduate.
Graduation is Saturday night at Clear Creek ISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, and Ward will be walking across the stage.
