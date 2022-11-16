'We want students to chase their dreams': Clear Creek ISD votes to change class rank policy

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- At its regular Nov. 14 board meeting, the Clear Creek ISD board of trustees approved a change to the class rank policy for the class of 2027 and beyond.

Class rank was determined based on the order of students' cumulative GPAs, which is calculated by dividing the total number of grade points earned by the total number of semester units attempted.

With the change, class ranks will be determined by ranking cumulative GPAs that will factor in only English/language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, world language and culture nonelective classes. This means future high school students can take elective classes without the risk of negatively affecting their class ranking, Deputy Superintendent Robert Bayard said.

"We define our kids by more than just a test score on a certain day; that includes a GPA," Board President Jay Cunningham said. "I see this as the next evolution in our district of innovation plan."

The change will not have an effect on currently enrolled high school students.

"This issue has been a topic of conversation in Clear Creek ISD for many years," interim Superintendent Karen Engle said. "We want students to chase their dreams, not only their GPA."

