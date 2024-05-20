WATCH LIVE

Former Texans player David Johnson, who was part of Hopkins' trade to Cardinals, retires from NFL

Monday, May 20, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Texans running back David Johnson announced his retirement from the National Football League on Sunday.

Johnson, 32, played for the Texans in 2020-2021 for two seasons. Most notably, on March 20, 2020, the Northern Iowa football product was a part of a blockbuster trade that moved former star wideout DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange.

On September 10, 2020, during his time with the Texans, Johnson scored the opening touchdown of the 2020 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On top of that, Johnson spent five seasons with the Cardinals. In 2022, he last played for the New Orleans Saints.

Among his various NFL accolades are a selection to the All-Pro and Pro-Bowl in 2016, his league-high total of 20 touchdowns and 2,118 yards from scrimmage in 2016, and his ranking as the 12th player on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2017.

