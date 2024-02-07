WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

South Houston Intermediate School student riding bike hit by school bus, Pasadena ISD says

KTRK logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 12:14AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live StreamWatch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock
KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A South Houston Intermediate School student suffered minor injuries after being hit by a school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to Pasadena ISD.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the city of South Houston.

Pasadena ISD said the school bus was dropping off students when it hit a child riding a bike.

As a result, the student suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital out of precaution. The school district stated that the student's parents were also on the scene.

Additional details regarding the incident were not released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW