South Houston Intermediate School student riding bike hit by school bus, Pasadena ISD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A South Houston Intermediate School student suffered minor injuries after being hit by a school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to Pasadena ISD.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the city of South Houston.

Pasadena ISD said the school bus was dropping off students when it hit a child riding a bike.

As a result, the student suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital out of precaution. The school district stated that the student's parents were also on the scene.

Additional details regarding the incident were not released.