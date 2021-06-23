waste management

City of Houston seeking 100 CDL solid waste drivers, offering $3K sign-on bonus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston needs more solid waste drivers ASAP, and they're offering a sign-on bonus to those qualified for the job.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced at a Houston City Council meeting Wednesday that the city is looking to hire at least 100 commercial driver's license certified solid waste drivers.

Thanks to a recent budget amendment, the city is offering all new hires a $3,000 sign-on bonus.



"You can have the equipment, but if you don't have the drivers, you still have some issues," Turner said.

The mayor noted that as more houses are built, solid waste drivers must service more people, meaning routes take longer to complete. He reminded Houstonians to be patient.

"I want to thank them," Turner said. "I appreciate what they are doing"

Applicants can apply at governmentjobs.com.

Turner noted that another factor that can cause delayed trash pick-up routes is related to "Junk Waste Month."

Junk waste is defined by the city as items such as furniture, appliances and other bulky material.

The city collects these items during the months of February, April, June, August, October and December.

Turner noted that there have been a multitude of cases of residents leaving too much junk waste out for drivers, causing routes to take more time.

He reminded Houstonians that the amount of junk left outside cannot exceed nine cubic feet, about enough to fit in the back of a pick-up truck.
