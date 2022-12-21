Expect downtown street closures as City of Houston conducts full-scale active shooter training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is conducting a controlled active shooter drill in downtown Wednesday morning.

The full-scale active threat exercise will be at the Houston Public Works Building at 611 Walker Street between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Houston Public Works, the Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, and the Office of Emergency Management are participating in the drill.

City officials said the goal is to practice preparedness, communications, and employee safety in the event of an active threat.

The exercise, based on FEMA's Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP) principles, allows first responders and city employees to experience a simulated real-world active shooter event.

The city said people should be prepared for a large emergency response and several road closures.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning at 9 a.m.:

Smith between Rusk & McKinney

Louisiana between Rusk & McKinney

Walker between Milam & Bagby

Parking at the locations above will be blocked by law enforcement participating in the exercise.

Access to 611 Walker will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon.

Downtown tunnels between the Tranquility garage and Shell building will also be closed. Officials said signs will be posted alerting foot traffic of the closures.