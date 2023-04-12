LyondellBasell Channelview complex holds 4-hour live fire training event Thursday

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- There's no need to worry if you happen to notice smoke and flames from one of the plants in east Harris County on Thursday morning.

LyondellBasell's Channelview Complex on Sheldon Road is scheduled to run a live burn fire training event at the site's north plant training field, emergency officials said.

"Smoke and flames may be visible during this time. There is no need for site personnel or the community to take action. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Howard McCarrick, the LyondellBasell Channelview Complex fire chief, said.

Eyewitness News learned the training should start at about 8 a.m. and finish up at about noon.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.