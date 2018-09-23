BUS ACCIDENT

Church group rescued after charter bus falls in flooded ditch in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

A charter bus carrying 34 people ran off the road and into a flooded ditch in northwest Harris County Saturday afternoon.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
First responders rescued 34 people on Saturday after their charter bus ran off a road and into a flooded ditch in northwest Harris County.

The bus, operated by Royal Carriages and Limousines, was taking a church group to a missions conference in Navasota.

The bus was driving through ankle deep water on Haynes Road that obscured a drainage ditch nearby.

"The driver was going down the middle of the road, to get out of the way of another vehicle, and here comes another car and he slips into the ditch," said passenger Jennifer Dawson. "We felt a thud."

The bus was left tilted at an angle in the water. Firefighters and deputies with ladders helped rescue the people trapped inside.

"It could have been worse," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Bruce. "We had some elderly people and children on board."

One person was loaded on an ambulance for an injured ankle.

The rest of the group was taken to dry ground on a high water rescue vehicle, waving as they left the scene.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus accidentflash floodingtraffic accidentHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUS ACCIDENT
Bus carrying church students catches fire
Family files lawsuit over charter bus crash
23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
METRO bus involved in accident with SUV east of downtown
More bus accident
Top Stories
3 men firing shots arrested after sparking SWAT standoff: Police
Violence at birthday party ends with 2 dead in NW Houston
Cooler and dryer air expected for Sunday Funday
Newlywed bride seeks help finding missing husband
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
Texans fans, if you're headed to the game today expect dry air and a few sprinkles.
HISD staff walk around neighborhoods to re-enroll dropouts
Show More
Retired teacher's work with special needs cats goes viral
Man sentenced to 100 years in child porn case
Authorities expecting 3D printed guns creator deported for sexual assault
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen arrested
Bus driver faces charges for allowing 3 students to drive
More News