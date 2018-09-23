First responders rescued 34 people on Saturday after their charter bus ran off a road and into a flooded ditch in northwest Harris County.The bus, operated by Royal Carriages and Limousines, was taking a church group to a missions conference in Navasota.The bus was driving through ankle deep water on Haynes Road that obscured a drainage ditch nearby."The driver was going down the middle of the road, to get out of the way of another vehicle, and here comes another car and he slips into the ditch," said passenger Jennifer Dawson. "We felt a thud."The bus was left tilted at an angle in the water. Firefighters and deputies with ladders helped rescue the people trapped inside."It could have been worse," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Bruce. "We had some elderly people and children on board."One person was loaded on an ambulance for an injured ankle.The rest of the group was taken to dry ground on a high water rescue vehicle, waving as they left the scene.