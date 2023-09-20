The students attend High School Ahead Academy, the district said. Two other adults -- the bus driver and the driver of the car in the crash -- were also taken to the hospital.

10 students hurt after car crashes into HISD bus, causing it to flip on S. Loop feeder road: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten students were taken to the hospital after a Houston ISD school bus flipped over on the on the South Loop east feeder road Wednesday morning, the district said.

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. on the South Loop east feeder road near the Gulf Freeway at Berkley in southeast Houston.

The Houston Fire Department said ten children and two adults, the bus driver and the driver of the car involved in the crash, were taken to the emergency room with minor injuries. Those students attend High School Ahead Academy, the district said.

Houston police said everyone was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

The school bus was on the feeder road trying to make a sharp right turn onto Berkley when the car hit the bus on its side, causing the bus to flip onto its side, police said. An investigation is still underway.

SkyEye video shows a tow truck at the scene. A lot of damage is seen at the bottom of the bus as well as some fluid leakage.

The 610 South Loop feeder road eastbound has since reopened.

