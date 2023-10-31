Video from a witness at the scene shows firefighters prying open the door of a Jeep to get to the injured occupants. The bus driver was among the people hurt.

5 taken to hospital after wrong-way driver crashes into METRO bus near Rice Military, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way driver slammed into a Houston METRO bus near Buffalo Bayou Park on Tuesday morning, according to police.

METRO Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Memorial Drive at Shepherd Drive.

A bus contracted by a service called Transdev was struck head-on by a Jeep traveling the wrong way, police said.

Two people in the Jeep and the driver of the bus were hurt and taken to the hospital. Two passengers on the bus were transported to be checked for injuries, officials said.

METRO police did not say how many people were on the bus during the crash.

A photo from a witness at the scene shows the front of the bus smashed. The Jeep that was reportedly driving the wrong way was heavily damaged.

Video shows firefighters prying open the door of the Jeep to get to the injured occupants.