arrest

Suspect in Houston rapper Chucky Trill's slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend

ATLANTA -- A man suspected in the shooting death of a rising Houston rap artist on an Atlanta area interstate was arrested as he was exiting a plane at Atlanta's airport, a Georgia sheriff's office said.

The video above is from a previous story.

James Edward Thomas was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on suspicion of malice murder and aggravated assault in the March slaying of rapper Corey Detiege, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend

He was booked into jail Saturday, according to jail records, which list his age at the time of booking as 34. He was being held without bond. The jail records do not list an attorney for him.

Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died after the predawn shooting March 5 on Interstate 85, police in suburban Gwinnett County have said previously. Detiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.

Police at the time did not provide a motive for the slaying.

Chucky Trill released his album "Music for the Soul" in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chronicle has reported.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said it apprehended Thomas with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Atlanta police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
expressway shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingrappershots firedperson killedarrestgun violenceu.s. & worldman killedman shotdead bodyguns
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Couple killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Eve
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
DA's office will meet to reconsider Houston truck driver's sentence
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed child and driver, records say
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News