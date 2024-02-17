Man sentenced to life behind bars for murdering father in Friendswood home, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison on Friday for murdering his father in a Friendswood home in September 2022, according to the Friendswood Police Department.

Luke Starling pleaded guilty to murder for killing Christopher Starling on Sept. 12, 2022, in the 400 block of Oak Vista Drive.

Friendswood PD arrested Luke the day after his father's remains were found in his home.

