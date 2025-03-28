Man convicted of killing victim over parking spot cuts off ankle monitor ahead of sentencing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold-blooded killer who gunned down another man over a parking dispute is wanted.

Christopher David Hernandez was on trial when prosecutors say he cut off his ankle monitor and didn't show up for closing arguments. A jury found him guilty of murder.

The chief prosecutor on the case told ABC13 she believes Hernandez cutting off his ankle monitor and disappearing played a big factor in why he was handed down a life sentence as a first-time offender.

Joshua Lazard was a father loved by many. On Thursday, his family told Eyewitness News they have some relief knowing his killer was sentenced to life.

"He got convicted. My son, he's not here, but I got justice for him," Lazard's father, Robert Dennis, said.

He says it's a moment this family has been waiting for nearly three years.

A jury found Hernandez guilty of killing Lazard in the parking lot of the Walmart on West Beltway near Bissonnet in August 2022 after being told by Lazard he didn't know how to drive.

"Within 10 seconds of meeting Joshua Lazard, (Hernandez) fires that gun five times, killing him. So, it's a huge safety concern he's out in our community," Harris County District Attorney's Office Chief Prosecutor Jennifer Meriwether said. "I'm hopeful that we'll be able to catch him soon and bring the family the closure they've been wanting. It was obviously disappointing not to see him go to jail (Wednesday). He's been on bond since 2022."

Meriweather says Hernandez cut off his ankle monitor on Wednesday morning. She said that after attempts to reach him by pre-trial services and his defense attorneys, the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force was called in to find him.

"By him cutting off the monitor, he showed everybody that he killed my son in cold blood," Dennis said. "Just turn yourself in. Be the man that you (were) when you killed my son. Now, be the man you're supposed to be and do the time that the people have given you."

The prosecutor said they're hopeful he will be caught soon in hopes of giving the family the closure they have been wanting and waiting for.

