Texas House debates on vouchers that would give families more than $10K yearly for private schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Lawmakers in the Texas House are debating the priority of public school funding bills, which include school vouchers.

After years of stalling in the state House, the controversial school voucher bill now has its best shot on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he has the numbers to pass the bill, but passage is not guaranteed.

Democrats are threatening to kill all proposed constitutional amendments for the rest of the legislative session unless the House puts the school voucher issue on the November election ballot for voters to decide on.

The voucher bill would give Texas families more than $10,000 yearly to send their children to private school.

Democrats and some Republicans oppose the bill, saying it will strip funding from public schools.

Protesters filled the halls of the Texas Capitol Wednesday morning, saying they want funding for public schools, not vouchers.

The legislative battle comes after years of failed attempts to pass similar bills.

Wednesday's debate is expected to last several hours.

