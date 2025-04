George Bush HS student accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools says he's not going to any of them

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a big announcement for a Fort Bend ISD senior regarding his college decision.

Thinh Pham, who is a senior at George Bush High School, has been accepted to all of the nation's Ivy League schools. The eight schools include Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, U-Penn, and Yale.

Pham says he is instead headed to Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition, he received a staggering $2.8 million in scholarship offers.