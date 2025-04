Houston vinyl music lovers visit independent shops for Record Store Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several record shops across Houston on Saturday were busy as music lovers stopped in for Record Store Day.

The event was created to celebrate independently owned record stores and vinyl records.

Record labels and artists sell special limited releases to help support these small businesses. The independent shops have seen an increase in vinyl sales due to younger music fans.