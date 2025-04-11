Houston Food Bank facing money troubles amid loss of millions of federal dollars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Money troubles are a growing concern at the Houston Food Bank.

The charity says a loss of millions of federal dollars is going to significantly impact its ability to provide help to those in need.

The federal government cut more than $14 million to the food bank, but that's not all.

Additionally, officials say roughly 20% of the commodities they distribute to the community will no longer be provided to the food bank.

The cuts will have a real impact as the charity says it serves 1 out of every 7 people in our area.

The Houston Food Bank addressed the problem in a recent letter sent to donors and asked them to increase support if possible.

Houston Food Bank Chief Impact Officer Nicole Lander says the federal money being cut was used to help distribute food and other essentials to families and individuals, and they are looking to local donations to help fill the gap.

"We are hopeful that the Houston community will support us in that way. In past disasters we've seen tremendous support. We really see this as a crisis for our organization and so we know that financially we have looked to the Houston community for support, and we are hopeful that will look into replacing the amount of funds but it is a pretty significant gap in funding for us," Lander said.

Officials say without additional support in the coming months they will have to make decisions over potential cuts to services and the amount of food distributed.

