Law enforcement looking into person of interest in sex assault cases across several counties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies in Montgomery County said a New Caney man is a person of interest in a series of sex assault cases against minors.

Law enforcement told ABC13 he's under investigation in multiple counties.

Officials at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Precinct 4 Office arrested 23-year-old Christian Morales for an assault of a family member warrant.

They said he's being looked at for several sex assaults against minors in different jurisdictions.

In New Caney, Texas, people were surprised to hear a few doors down on Dallas Street that their neighbor was arrested for assault and has been named a person of interest for sex crimes against minors.

"It's overwhelming just thinking about all of that," neighbor Brandy Collins said. "Well, I'm in shock. I mean, I have my 6- and 4-year-old grandchildren that live in this area, and there's a lot of kids walking through here."

ABC13 went to Morales' home, but his family did not want to speak.

Law enforcement wants the community to take a good look at Morales because they believe there may be more victims and are urging people to come forward.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Morales is being looked into for six assaults in different jurisdictions and said some of the cases are in Harris and Montgomery counties.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the sex assault investigation is in the hands of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

ABC13 has reached out to the HCSO for more information on the matter.

