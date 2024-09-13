According to court records, the sex trafficking victim cried for help after being dropped off at a Walmart near SH 249.

Sex assault, trafficking, and prostitution of a child charges filed against suspect in 2019 case

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 58-year-old suspect is accused of committing several sex crimes in connection with a 2019 case involving a child.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Tyrone Berry with trafficking and sexual assault of a child this week.

Detectives learned Berry allegedly received money for trafficking the victim.

In June 2019, the victim was reportedly found at a Walmart on SH 249 crying for help. She told investigators Berry had dropped her off there because she "wasn't making enough money."

The victim also told detectives Berry worked at a hotel, would set up "dates" for her, and tell her what to do, adding that she "was forced to work for food," according to court documents.

Records state the victim had run away from a group home on June 8, 2019. Days later, a friend is said to have dropped her off at a hotel where she met Berry.

Officials said she was then taken to a recording studio, where she was sexually assaulted and provided drugs.

Berry was identified as the suspect in the case in 2021, and investigators filed two counts of trafficking of a person, compelling prostitution, and two counts of sex assault of a child.

He was booked into jail on Thursday.