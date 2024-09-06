Former Houston police detective accused of child indecency before starting rehab, court records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person who prosecutors call a former Houston Police Department detective is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile family member a day before he was to begin an alcohol rehabilitation program.

Steven Ray Murdock, 55, faces a felony charge of indecency with a child in connection with an encounter that happened in May 2023, records allege.

Court records state that the assault happened the night before he began rehabilitation for alcoholism. The female victim came forward eight months later, in January 2024. Investigators said Murdock's wife confronted him about the alleged incident during a marriage counseling session, which Murdock admitted to committing.

Records show Murdock was charged on Sept. 3 and later posted his $50,000 bond.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed to ABC13 that Murdock formerly worked as an HPD homicide detective.

HPD has refused to give Eyewitness News any information, including confirming that Murdock ever worked for them. It is unclear if he was still on the force when the alleged assault happened.